Daniel Suárez wins incredible Ambetter Health 400 with photo finish

Overall, the event featured 14 leaders, a record 50 lead changes, and 10 cautions (for 65 laps).

It didn’t take long for chaos. There was a 16-car pileup on lap 2. Todd Gilliland tried to let teammate Michael McDowell in the top line which led to the biggest pileup in AMS history (Josh Williams was the only driver unable to continue). The messiness continued throughout the afternoon to the point FOX showed a graphic displaying the 11 cars that had avoided wrecks.

The early incident was a boost for Joey Logano, who was a co-favorite prior to the race but started at the rear and served a pass-through penalty for a glove violation. He found himself at 20th following the madness. He took the lead on lap 99.

Logano’s effort was spoiled near the end of stage 2. He, Chris Buescher and Denny Hamlin were involved in a wreck on lap 160, costing the three drivers who excel on superspeedways. Austin Cindric won stage 2 under caution.

Dawsonville native Chase Elliott started at the rear due to unapproved adjustments. He was also part of the early major pileup. Elliott re-entered the top 10 in stage 2 but contact with Ross Chastain disrupted him late. Elliott was in eighth before getting bumped by Chastain on lap 200. He wrecked again on lap 249 and finished 15th. His lone win in Atlanta remains the Quaker State 400 in July 2022.

McDowell and William Byron, who won this event in 2022 and the Daytona 500 last week, collided while attempting to enter pit road on lap 135. Byron, the points leader entering today, finished 17th. He has won twice in Atlanta over the past two years and was attempting to become the only active driver with three victories here.

Brad Keselowski, who likewise could’ve become a three-time winner in Hampton, collided with Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie on lap 220, ruining their day. Larson has been involved in a wreck during all five races at the reconfigured track.

Chase Briscoe and Hamlin, running fourth and fifth respectively, wrecked on lap 241. Hamlin hasn’t won in Atlanta since 2012, while Briscoe hasn’t won here.

The 50 lead changes topped the previous AMS record of 46 set in March 2022.

NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this summer. The Quaker State 400 will be 3 p.m. Sept. 8.