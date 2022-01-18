Could Hines Ward finally be on his way back to Georgia?.Former Georgia receiver Hines Ward’s name has been mentioned as a replacement for Georgia assistant coach Cortez Hankton, who has reportedly accepted a job at LSU.Ward and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart were teammates at Georgia in the mid-90s.Ward coached wideouts for Willie Taggart at Florida Atlantic this past season.Ward has always been a fan favorite for a job on the UGA coaching staff ever since Kirby Smart took over as the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2016.Ward played wide receiver at Georgia between 1994–1997.He played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.He was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XL