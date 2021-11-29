Cordarrelle Patterson spectacular for Falcons in return from injury

Cordarrelle Patterson, turned in a spectacular game Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.He rushed 16 times for a career-high 108 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 7 and 12 yards. He also caught two passes for 27 yards.“Coach [Arthur Smith] pointed out all week that we needed to do better in the run game ... We all took it to heart. The offensive line came and showed what they really can do.” - Patterson.Patterson wore cleats in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man killed by three white men, who were found guilty of murder in Brunswick last week.The Falcons rushed 29 times for a season-high 150 yards. .“I just love football, man ... I’m so emotional out on the field. I’m just having fun. Man, I’m a kid at heart. You can’t take that away from me. You know, I’m out there having fun. I’m smiling. I’m joking. It’s just fun to me man. I just love this game.”, Cordarrelle Patterson.I just love this game.”, Cordarrelle Patterson