Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter signs with Jackson State

Collins Hill two-way player Travis Hunter, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country, pulled a signing-day stunner and flipped his commitment to Jackson State on Wednesday.
The cornerback/wide receiver is the first five-star prospect to sign with an FCS team by selecting Jackson State over Florida State, where he previously committed in March.
Hunter helped Collins Hill to the Class 7A state championship last week. The Eagles defeated Milton 24-8 to finish 15-0 for the title. Ranked No. 3 nationally in multiple polls, Collins Hill became the first team in the highest classification to win every game by 15 or more points since Valdosta in 1971. As a wide receiver, Hunter had over 3,807 yards receiving and 46 touchdown catches in his career. In the state title game, a 24-8 win over Milton, he had a forced fumble as a defensive back and a game-high 153 yards on 10 catches, including a 6-yard touchdown reception.
Hunter, who is ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite ranking, will play for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State, which will play in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
In a Twitter post following his announcement, Hunter wrote:
“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”
Hunter, 6-foot-1, 165, also made it clear the importance for him to sign with an Historically Black College and University despite his early desire to play for Florida State. Georgia also recruited Hunter.
“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and, of course, JSU’s own Walter Payton – Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football,” Hunter wrote on social media. “I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football.”
About the Author