Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter signs with Jackson State

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”

Hunter, 6-foot-1, 165, also made it clear the importance for him to sign with an Historically Black College and University despite his early desire to play for Florida State. Georgia also recruited Hunter.

“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and, of course, JSU’s own Walter Payton – Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football,” Hunter wrote on social media. “I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football.”