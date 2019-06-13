Who’s making official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend

Georgia Tech’s official-visit weekend that begins Friday will include eight prospects who have committed to coach Geoff Collins’ 2020 signing class, three who are undecided and two who are committed to Alabama.

Brian Branch, a four-star safety from Sandy Creek High, committed to Alabama in April over Oklahoma and Tennessee. For Tech, it’s a victory of a sort to bring Branch to campus for an official visit, but actually convincing him to change his mind on Alabama would require a different level of persuasion. The same goes for Jayson Jones, a four-star defensive tackle from Calera, Ala., who committed to the Crimson Tide last summer.

Jones had already announced his intention to spend an official visit on Tech in April. His trainer, Leonard Stephens, told the AJC at the time that Jones was “open to seeing what everyone else has to offer.” He announced his plan to come to campus this weekend via his Twitter account on Thursday.

Collins and his staff will also have a chance to win over the three prospects who are uncommitted, four-star offensive tackle Connor McLaughlin from Tampa, Fla., three-star wide receiver William Nixon from Waco, Texas, and three-star center Paula Vaipulu from Channelview, Texas.

McLaughlin, rated the No. 284 prospect in the country (247 Sports composite), has already taken an official visit to Iowa. By the measurements of 247 Sports composite, only one Jackets commit has a higher rating than McLaughlin, cornerback Miles Brooks of Jacksonville, Fla. (No. 223) McLaughlin attends Tampa Jesuit, which once regularly sent players to Tech. McLaughlin also has offers from Stanford, USC, Miami and Northwestern, among others.

Vaipulu and Nixon are making their first official visits, although Nixon reportedly has an official visit at Notre Dame next week. Nixon’s father is Baylor co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. He announced his scholarship offer from Tech on May 21. Vaipulu announced his Tech offer on May 6. He also has offers from Nebraska, Arizona and Houston, among other schools.

The committed players who will be making their official visits are linebacker Jared Behrens from Purcellville, Va., Buford High cornerback Jalen Huff, Grayson High wide receiver Ryan King, offensive tackle Cade Kootsouradis from Crestview, Fla., defensive end Akelo Stone from Jenkins High in Savannah, Locust Grove High tight end Billy Ward, defensive end Eddie Watkins from Evergreen, Ala., and Mays High defensive end JaQuari Wiggles.



