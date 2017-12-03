Georgia Bulldogs win SEC championship

ajc logo
In their rematch for the SEC championship, No. 6 Georgia defeated No. 2 Auburn 28-7 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The victory gave the Bulldogs (12-1) their first SEC championship since 2005 and 13th in program history – and almost certainly a berth in the College Football Playoff. Those four teams will be announced early Sunday afternoon.

Auburn (10-3) scored a touchdown on its first possession and didn’t score again. That was a role reversal from when the teams played Nov. 11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, when the Tigers dominated both lines of scrimmage in a 40-17 victory.

