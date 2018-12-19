4-star QB Mathis flips from Ohio State to Georgia

- Bulldogs land nation’s top prospect | More on UGA’s recruiting class

For fans worried about the quarterback depth at Georgia following the Justin Fields transfer news, there is a new name to know as Georgia landed a commitment from 4-star quarterback Dwan Mathis, who was previously committed to Ohio State.

Mathis is listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds and hails from Belleville, Mich. Mathis is high school teammates with 2020 5-star offensive guard Justin Rogers at Oak Park High School. Rogers is also a major Georgia recruiting target for the 2020 class.

With Mathis now in the fold, Georgia has commitments from the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class (Mathis) and the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in John Rhys Plumlee.

The addition of Mathis is especially large due to the news of Fields in the potential transfer. The Georgia quarterback’s name was added to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday evening, meaning that coaches from other schools can reach out to contact Fields. Last year, Fields was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Georgia also still has Jake Fromm on the roster. Fromm threw for 27 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions this past season while leading Georgia to an 11-2 record. If Fields does transfer, Fromm is the school’s only quarterback on scholarship on the team at the moment.

Georgia is also waiting on 3-star quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of Hawaii. He will announce his decision Wednesday and is down to Georgia, USC and UCF. Gabriel is expected to announce at around 6:30.

The Bulldogs still have the No. 2 overall class for 2019 with Mathis now, but they could close the gap on No. 1 Alabama even further. Georgia could possibly land multiple 5-star recruits, as Trey Sanders, the nation’s No. 1 running back, and Nakobe Dean, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker, both announce their commitments on Wednesday.