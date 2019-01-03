Ohio State QB explains cryptic tweet, doesn’t ‘care’ to know Justin Fields

Ohio State’s self-projected-quarterback-in-waiting Tate Martell isn’t yielding his place in line to no one.

The dual-threat (onetime 4-star rated prospect) has made some pointed remarks surrounding the possible transfer of Georgia’s Justin Fields, a 5-star recruit out of Kennesaw, to the Buckeyes.

After Ohio State surfaced as one of Fields’ likeliest destinations, Martell sent this cryptic tweet: “word of advice: don’t swing and miss ... especially not your second time”

Following Ohio State’s win over Washington in the Rose Bowl, Martell was swarmed by reporters wanting to explanations about the commitment incoming coach Ryan Day made with him, his commitment to remaining a Buckeye and his acceptance of any incoming competition. (See the 11-minute interview below.)

• Asked about who will be the starting quarterback next season should Dwayne Haskins opt to leave for the NFL (1:40 on video): “I will. I’m 100-percent sure on that.”

• Asked about any assurances he’s been given by Day (4:56) about the quarterback situation: “We’re going to have to get four guys in this room one way or another. We have to have some depth.”

• Asked directly about the Dec. 21 tweet and who it was directed to (7:05), Martell says through a smile: “You guys know how to take that.”

• Asked if he knows, or if he cares to get to know Fields (7:20), Martell shakes his head, no: “I don’t care.”

Fields has not made public statements regarding his intent to transfer.

Martell, backing up Heisman Trophy finalist Haskins, completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and 1 TD. He had 22 run attempts for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fields appeared in 12 Bulldogs games, completing 27-of-39 passes for 328 yards and 4 TDs. He ran for 266 yards and added 4 TDs. He traveled to New Orleans and practiced with the Bulldogs, but did not play in Tuesday’s loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.