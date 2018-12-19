LIVE UPDATES: Geoff Collins’ first Georgia Tech recruiting class

New Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins will welcome his first recruiting class, starting Wednesday with the start of the early signing period.

Collins has so far held together the class of 19 recruits put together by outgoing coach Paul Johnson and his staff. Collins has added two more high-school commitments since his hire plus a graduate transfer.

Collins will take part in an hour-long discussion, starting at 9 a.m., on ACC Network Extra about his first class.

Here are the members of Tech’s 2019 Class as they announce: (Check back throughout the day):

• Demetrius Knight

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-2, 220

School: Strong Rock Christian (Henry County)

Rating (247 Sports composite): three stars, No. 123 player in Georgia, No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in nation

Other offers: Tennessee Tech

Time announced: 7:06 a.m.

Committed: June 2018

About Knight: Four-year starter at Strong Rock Christian ... First Division I football player from his school … Also played running back and defensive back during his career ... Former Falcons star cornerback DeAngelo Hall is his cousin.

Welcome to Atlanta, Demetrius Knight! #FutureJackets #NSD19

🐝 Quarterback

🐝 6-2 // 220

🐝 Locust Grove, GA (Strong Rock Christian)



Signing Day Central ✍️: https://t.co/lVnh9544Oc pic.twitter.com/GqWohZDSKX — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 19, 2018

• Devin Ellison

Position: Running back

Height, weight: 5-9, 195

School: Bartram Trail (St. John’s, Fla.)

Rating (247 Sports composite): three stars

Rating: three stars, No. 150 player in Florida, No. 73 all-purpose back in nation

Other offers: Wake Forest, Purdue, Temple, Princeton, Harvard

Time announced: 7:10 a.m.

Committed: March 2018

About Ellison: Ran for school-record 3,345 yards in career ... Named to Florida Times-Union’s Super 24 team as a senior ... Holds a 4.1 GPA ... Cousin Darian Stewart played football at South Carolina and is in ninth season in the NFL.

• Ahmarean Brown

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 5-10, 165

School: Jefferson (Tampa, Fla.)

Rating (247 Sports composite): Three stars, No. 83 player in state of Florida, No. 85 wide receiver in nation

Other offers: Alabama, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Minnesota

Time announced: 7:12 a.m.

Committed: December 2018

About Brown: Was offered by coach Geoff Collins and announced his decision on Wednesday. … At 5-10, does not the fit the prototype for receivers in coach Paul Johnson’s offense, but clearly had interest of other power-conference schools … Will enroll in January … Ran 100-meter dash in 10.40 seconds. … Caught 38 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

• Jamal Camp, defensive lineman, Cumming (South Forsyth)

• Zach Owens, wide receiver, Marietta (Pope)

• D’Quan Douse, defensive lineman, Savannah (Calvary Day)

• Jordan Yates, quarterback, Alpharetta (Milton)

🎥 Jordan Yates pic.twitter.com/sloC9FouSq — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 19, 2018

• Jordan Huff, defensive back, Madison, Ga. (Morgan County)

• Jeremiah Smith, defensive back, Grayson (Grayson)

• Dylan Deveney, tight end, Medford, N.J.