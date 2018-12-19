LIVE UPDATES: Geoff Collins’ first Georgia Tech recruiting class

New Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins will welcome his first recruiting class, starting Wednesday with the start of the early signing period.
Collins has so far held together the class of 19 recruits put together by outgoing coach Paul Johnson and his staff. Collins has added two more high-school commitments since his hire plus a graduate transfer.
Collins will take part in an hour-long discussion, starting at 9 a.m., on ACC Network Extra about his first class.
Here are the members of Tech’s 2019 Class as they announce: (Check back throughout the day):
• Demetrius Knight
Position: Quarterback
Height, weight: 6-2, 220
School: Strong Rock Christian (Henry County)
Rating (247 Sports composite): three stars, No. 123 player in Georgia, No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in nation
Other offers: Tennessee Tech
Time announced: 7:06 a.m.
Committed: June 2018
About Knight: Four-year starter at Strong Rock Christian ... First Division I football player from his school … Also played running back and defensive back during his career ... Former Falcons star cornerback DeAngelo Hall is his cousin.
• Devin Ellison
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-9, 195
School: Bartram Trail (St. John’s, Fla.)
Rating (247 Sports composite): three stars
Rating: three stars, No. 150 player in Florida, No. 73 all-purpose back in nation
Other offers: Wake Forest, Purdue, Temple, Princeton, Harvard
Time announced: 7:10 a.m.
Committed: March 2018
About Ellison: Ran for school-record 3,345 yards in career ... Named to Florida Times-Union’s Super 24 team as a senior ... Holds a 4.1 GPA ... Cousin Darian Stewart played football at South Carolina and is in ninth season in the NFL.
• Ahmarean Brown
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 5-10, 165
School: Jefferson (Tampa, Fla.)
Rating (247 Sports composite): Three stars, No. 83 player in state of Florida, No. 85 wide receiver in nation
Other offers: Alabama, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Minnesota
Time announced: 7:12 a.m.
Committed: December 2018
About Brown: Was offered by coach Geoff Collins and announced his decision on Wednesday. … At 5-10, does not the fit the prototype for receivers in coach Paul Johnson’s offense, but clearly had interest of other power-conference schools … Will enroll in January … Ran 100-meter dash in 10.40 seconds. … Caught 38 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.
• Jamal Camp, defensive lineman, Cumming (South Forsyth)
• Zach Owens, wide receiver, Marietta (Pope)
• D’Quan Douse, defensive lineman, Savannah (Calvary Day)
• Jordan Yates, quarterback, Alpharetta (Milton)
• Jordan Huff, defensive back, Madison, Ga. (Morgan County)
• Jeremiah Smith, defensive back, Grayson (Grayson)
• Dylan Deveney, tight end, Medford, N.J.