Georgia Tech-South Florida among early ACC Network games

The TV time was announced Wednesday for Georgia Tech’s second game of the coming football season, to be played Sept. 7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against South Florida.

The soon-to-be-launched ACC Network will televise the Yellow Jackets’ matchup against the Bulls as one of 14 games on the network over the first three weeks of the season. Tech will seek to offset last season’s loss to South Florida, 49-38 in Tampa.

Tech’s season opener against Clemson (on Aug. 29) previously was announced as the inaugural game on the network, which is scheduled to launch Aug. 22.

Here are the games scheduled for the ACC Network:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 29

8 p.m., Georgia Tech at Clemson

Friday, Aug. 30

8 p.m., Utah State at Wake Forest

Saturday, Aug. 31

Noon, East Carolina at NC State

4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Boston College

7:30 p.m., Virginia at Pitt

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 6

8 p.m., William & Mary at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 7

11 a.m., Ohio at Pitt

2 p.m., South Florida at Georgia Tech

5 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State

8 p.m., Miami at North Carolina

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m., Kansas at Boston College

Saturday, Sept. 14

Noon, Furman at Virginia Tech

4 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at Miami

7:30 p.m., Florida State at Virginia

Tech’s full schedule for 2019:

Aug. 29 (Thu.) at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. South Florida, 2 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. The Citadel

Sept. 21 BYE

Sept. 28 at Temple

Oct. 5 vs. North Carolina

Oct. 12 at Duke

Oct. 19 at Miami

Oct. 26 BYE

Nov. 2 vs. Pitt

Nov. 9 at Virginia

Nov. 16 Virginia Tech

Nov. 21 (Thu.) vs. N.C. State

Nov. 30 vs. Georgia

