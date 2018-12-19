Georgia Tech loses commitment from LB Ahdarrious Gee

Georgia Tech lost a committment Tuesday from Crisp County High linebacker Ahdarrious Gee, a three-star prospect who had been committed to Tech since June.

Gee made his announcement via Twitter, citing the changes in the coaching staff. Beyond coach Paul Johnson stepping down and being replaced by coach Geoff Collins, none of Johnson’s 10 assistant coaches were retained. One of them was inside linebackers coach Andy McCollum, who was Gee’s recruiter.

In the tweet, Gee said that he will still be signing Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Gee is the first player to withdraw his commitment from Tech’s recruiting class since the hire of Collins on December 7. It reduces Tech’s recruiting class to 17 players, not including graduate transfer Jared Southers, an offensive lineman from Vanderbilt.

Only one of the 17 is known by the AJC to not be planning to sign in the early signing period, offensive lineman commit Larry Dowdy of Belmont, N.C.

Dowdy has yet to take his official visit because he was participating in a North Carolina/South Carolina all-star game this past weekend, creating a conflict. Dowdy said he wanted to take his visit first to meet with Collins before making his decision.