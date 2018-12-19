Georgia Tech loses commit Briton Allen and other updates

Georgia Tech lost one commitment from its recruiting class Wednesday when safety Briton Allen signed instead with USC. Allen was a rarity in committing to Tech after coach Paul Johnson had stepped down but before coach Geoff Collins had been hired.

Allen, from Orlando, Fla., and IMG Academy, announced his commitment to Tech on Nov. 30, announced an offer from USC on Dec. 7, took his official visit that same weekend and then took an official visit to USC the following weekend.

He made his decision public Wednesday morning. Allen was the highest-rated member of the Tech recruiting class by the measurement of 247Sports Composite ranking.

Crisp County linebacker Ahdarrious Gee, who withdrew his commitment to Tech on Tuesday night, citing the changes in coaching staff, signed with Troy on Wednesday. Gee committed to Tech in June.

Two players who have been committed to Tech, Stephenson lineman Joshua Black and offensive lineman Larry Dowdy from Belmont, N.C., will wait until the February signing period to finalize their college decisions.

Inside linebacker Jamie Pettway, from Westover High and Albany, will make his selection announcement at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from among Tech, Missouri, Louisville and Tennessee.

Tech lost out on Collins Hill High defensive lineman Tomari Fox, who picked North Carolina over Tech and Iowa. He had taken an official visit to Tech this month.

Rome High running back Jamious Griffin, an N.C. State commit who took an official visit to Tech this past weekend, will wait until February, Rome coach John Reid said.