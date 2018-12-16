Georgia Tech lands graduate transfer offensive lineman Jared Southers

Georgia Tech added a graduate transfer offensive lineman to its ranks Saturday, one who had previously been committed to Temple. Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jared Southers announced his plans to transfer to Tech following his graduation from Vanderbilt through his Twitter account.

“I want to thank the Temple players and community for embracing me as one of their own, but I have decided it’s in my best interest to flip my commitment to Georgia Tech,” Southers wrote.

Southers had announced his commitment to Temple on December 3, four days before Geoff Collins was hired at Tech. His decision to play for Tech is another recruiting win secured by Collins, following the commitment of cornerback Kenan Johnson, a high-school prospect from Florida who had previously been committed to North Carolina. Collins has also been successful in retaining players who had been committed to Tech before coach Paul Johnson’s decision to step down after 11 seasons.

Southers said in his tweet announcing his commitment to Temple that he will graduate this month, meaning he could transfer to Tech for the spring semester and take part in Collins’ first spring practice.

Southers played three seasons for the Commodores and will have one season of eligibility remaining at Tech in the 2019 season. Southers, listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, played in 27 games for Vanderbilt with four starts and can play center, guard and tackle and played blocking tight end in one game this past season.

Southers is from South Orange, N.J., and played at Seton Hall Prep.