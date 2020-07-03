Georgia State moves date of 2020 football season opener

UPDATE: The opening game against Murray State has been canceled as a result of the Ohio Valley Conference opting out of football for the fall. The scheduled date against Alabama also was canceled after the SEC opted for an only-conference schedule.
Georgia State will open the 2020 at Center Parc Stadium Sept. 19 in a revised schedule.
The Panthers are scheduled for two Sun Belt Conference contests on Thursdays at Arkansas State (Oct. 15) and against Coastal Carolina at home (Oct. 29).
The Panthers are coming off their third bowl appearance in five seasons.
2020 GEORGIA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Most times TBA. Home dates in bold
Sept. 19: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Sept. 26: at Charlotte
Oct. 3: vs. East Carolina
Oct. 15 (Thursday, ESPNU): at Arkansas State
Oct. 24: at Troy
Oct. 29 (Thursday, ESPNU): vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 7: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 14: at Appalachian State
Nov. 21: at South Alabama
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Southern
Dec. 5: Sun Belt Championship