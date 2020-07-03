X

Georgia State moves date of 2020 football season opener

The Georgia State Panthers are scheduled to open the season at home for a 10th season in 2020.
Credit: Jason Getz

State Sports Report | July 3, 2020
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: The opening game against Murray State has been canceled as a result of the Ohio Valley Conference opting out of football for the fall. The scheduled date against Alabama also was canceled after the SEC opted for an only-conference schedule.

Georgia State will open the 2020 at Center Parc Stadium Sept. 19 in a revised schedule.

The Panthers are scheduled for two Sun Belt Conference contests on Thursdays at Arkansas State (Oct. 15) and against Coastal Carolina at home (Oct. 29).

The Panthers are coming off their third bowl appearance in five seasons.

2020 GEORGIA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Most times TBA. Home dates in bold

Sept. 19: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 26: at Charlotte

Oct. 3: vs. East Carolina

Oct. 15 (Thursday, ESPNU): at Arkansas State

Oct. 24: at Troy

Oct. 29 (Thursday, ESPNU): vs. Coastal Carolina

Nov. 7: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 14: at Appalachian State

Nov. 21: at South Alabama

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 5: Sun Belt Championship

