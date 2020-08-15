Georgia State’s game with Murray State cancelled

Georgia State lost its opponent for the season opener on Friday when the Ohio Valley Conference opted out of football for the fall.
Georgia State had been scheduled to play OVC member Murray State on Sept. 3. It was expected to be the first game played in Georgia State’s newly named Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.
The Ohio Valley Conference cancelled all fall sports amid concerns regarding COVID-19.
“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the conference’s fall sports to the spring,” said Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Beth DeBauche.
Georgia State still has its eight-game Sun Belt Conference Stadium on the schedule, along with non-conference games against Charlotte and East Carolina. Another non-conference game against Alabama was cancelled when the Southeastern Conference opted to play a conference-only schedule.
The Panthers will open the season on Sept. 14 against Louisiana.
Georgia State finished 7-6 last season, 4-4 in the conference. The Panthers tied a school record for victories and earned their second bowl berth in three seasons under coach Shawn Elliott.
Georgia State upset Tennessee 38-30 last season for the program’s first win over a Power-5 opponent.