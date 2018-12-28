Florida showing more energy under Dan Mullen  

Dan Mullen is off to a commendable start as he’s transformed a four-win Florida team into a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl participant in his first season as head coach.

While the Gators’ future under the former Mississippi State head coach looks bright, his success evokes a striking similarity to the achievements of Florida coach Jim McElwain in his first season leading the program.

Fired in October after less than three seasons in Gainesville, McElwain ended his first season at Florida with a 10-4 record, an SEC East title, a No. 25 ranking and an appearance in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016 against No. 12 Michigan.

Saturday’s Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (noon, ESPN) will serve as a measuring stick for a new coaching staff and its ability to motivate its players.

The Gators prepared for the Citrus Bowl in 2016 in the wake of a devastating loss to Alabama in the 2015 SEC Championship game, leading way to a funk that the Gators couldn’t shake and a 41-7 loss to the Wolverines.

This season’s team also experienced heartbreak when it fell out of College Football Playoff contention after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Missouri, but Mullen didn’t let that disappointment reign and ruin the rest of the season. He’s demanded unity and focus.

“I’ll say this: offense is probably a lot more locked in than that (2015) team at the time,” Florida running back Jordan Scarlett said, remembering his freshman season. “I remember that team of those guys. It was a really talented team with a lot of (former coach Will) Muschamp’s kids where coach (McElwain) just brought us together. I’m not going to lie, that defense carried us through that whole season. ...

“Playing a team like Michigan, you need to be able to score a lot of points, you can’t rely on your defense the whole time. I feel like that’s where Florida got hurt because they weren’t really expecting Michigan to come out like that and (had) a really hard time scoring and it ended up bad for them.”

In the 2016 Citrus Bowl, Florida committed two turnovers and was held to 155 receiving yards and 118 rushing yards. This season, Mullen’s offense has averaged 217 passing yards and 209 rushing yards.

When someone asked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh what he thinks of this Florida team under Mullen compared with facing the Gators under McElwain, Harbaugh said even comparing the team’s last matchup, which Michigan won 33-17 in the 2017 season opener, is too distant to have any real significance.

Of this season’s team, other than general observations about Florida’s speed, size and athletic ability, Harbaugh was complimentary of Mullen’s ability to all utilize players, no matter the extent of their collegiate experience.

“You have freshmen that are playing that you guys have come right in and coached right up, right out of high school,” Harbaugh said to Mullen on Friday at the coaches’ joint news conference. “That's been really impressive. You've got your sophomores, your redshirt juniors. You've got seniors, a few fifth-year seniors. That's really impressive to come in as a first-year coach and get the buy-in from the whole team.”

One of the reasons Mullen has been able to convince the entire team to unite under his vision for the program is his infectious energy.

Scarlett said Mullen’s fresh mentality is the key reason the Gators have won nine games this season and will play in a New Year’s Six bowl one year after failing to quality for a bowl game.

“(Before Mullen) a lot of people would just go to practice and go through the motions and stuff like that,” Scarlett said.

“... Coach Mullen makes sure that whoever’s traveling, you’re going to have energy on the sideline. If you’re practicing all week, you’re going to have juice in practice. You’re not going to go out there going through the motions, and I feel like once you start that mentality, it’s just repetition.”