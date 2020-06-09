Artificial turf returning to Grant Field surface at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Work began in late May 2020 on changing the playing surface at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium from natural grass to artificial turf. The new surface on Grant Field is expected to be ready for the start of Tech's football season Sept. 3. (Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik)

The athletic department’s news release included a statement from athletic director Todd Stansbury in which he said the switch will enable the stadium to “evolve into one of the Southeastern United States’ premier entertainment venues.” Particularly given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the department’s revenues, squeezing more money out of 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium is undoubtedly an objective.

According to the news release, the athletic department began planning to transition to artificial turf last winter after scheduling two summer concerts (BTS and Guns N’ Roses, both later postponed because of the pandemic), the latter of which would have left less than a month’s time to install a new grass field before the Sept. 3 season opener against Clemson.

According to the Shaw website, the Legion NXT field “offers realistic aesthetics with an electrifying degree of durability.” Shaw claims that the field showed minimal signs of wear after tests approximating 32 years of heavy use.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers also use synthetic fields made by Shaw, as does LSU for its outdoor and indoor practice fields.

The 1995 change to grass followed 24 seasons in which the Jackets played home games on artificial turf (1971-94).