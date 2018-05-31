Alae Risse Leitch, devoted Tech fan, dies at 104

“She wasn’t too happy with all of them because some of them ended up going to the University of Georgia,” Atchison said.

Leitch was a schoolteacher until the birth of her first child, Atchison said, and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Woman’s Missionary Union. She was especially proud of her Agnes Scott education.

“So she didn’t sit around and twiddle her thumbs,” Atchison said.

Her allegiance to the Jackets, though, “was just a lifelong love affair,” her sister said.

The Leitches held season tickets beginning soon after their marriage in 1936, and Atchison and her husband, Ben, did also. After Atchison’s husband died in 2011, she and her sister began attending games together.

In recent years, the two watched games from the suite of Susan Johnson, wife of coach Paul Johnson and a fellow member at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Buckhead. The two sisters attended the Pittsburgh game last September, days before Leitch turned 104.

“We had her for a long time, and she lived a good life,” Atchison said.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Second Ponce.