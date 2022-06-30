College football shakeup: USC, UCLA reportedly joining Big Ten

The Big Ten would become the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific and would build on previous expansion into the nation's largest media markets.

Big Ten leadership, including the council of presidents and chancellors, would still have to sign off on extending an invitation to the two schools.

The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten’s academic profile. Both schools are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. All Big Ten schools except Nebraska are members.