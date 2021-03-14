X

NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) celebrates his team's 80-75 win over Florida State in the ACC Tournament championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Teams that have locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament by winning conference championships:

Morehead State, Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian State, Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland State, Horizon League

Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk State, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

San Diego State, Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Georgetown, Big East Conference

Ohio, Mid-American Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

North Texas, Conference USA

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference

Oregon State, Pacific-12 Conference

UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

VCU, Atlantic 10 Conference

St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference

Alabama, Southeastern Conference

