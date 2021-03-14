NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Teams that have locked up automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament by winning conference championships:
Morehead State, Ohio Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Winthrop, Big South Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Appalachian State, Sun Belt Conference
UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference
Cleveland State, Horizon League
Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Oral Roberts, Summit League
Hartford, America East Conference
Norfolk State, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
San Diego State, Mountain West Conference
Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference
Texas, Big 12 Conference
Georgetown, Big East Conference
Ohio, Mid-American Conference
E. Washington, Big Sky Conference
Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference
North Texas, Conference USA
Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference
Oregon State, Pacific-12 Conference
UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
VCU, Atlantic 10 Conference
St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference
Alabama, Southeastern Conference