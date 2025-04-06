Florida rallies past SEC rival Auburn in the Final Four to reach title game

After a record 14 SEC teams made this NCAA Tournament, seven got to the Sweet 16 before the league made up half the Elite Eight and then this Final Four filled with No. 1 seeds.

The Gators will have the chance Monday night to win the SEC’s first title since Kentucky in 2012, the only one since they won in back-to-back seasons. Florida takes an 11-game winning streak into the title championship game in the Alamodome against either Duke or Houston.

Auburn (32-6), in its second Final Four with coach Bruce Pearl, was the top overall seed.