‘NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men’s tournament’

“As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one.”

They joined Duke and SMU as schools that had already ended their seasons after starting them.

Georgia State’s men’s team and women’s team have experienced midseason pauses due to the virus. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team has now had four consecutive games postponed, the first three because of COVID-19 issues within their own team.

College basketball teams are accustomed to being busy through the holidays, often absent for family gatherings on Thanksgiving in particular. During this pandemic-altered season, players were even more isolated with campuses largely cleared out and arena doors closed to fans in many places.

Many teams didn’t allow their players to go home over the holidays for fear of spreading COVID-19. Mulkey had a small gathering at her house and contracted the virus.

She returned to the sidelines Saturday for the first time since Dec. 19 and her team hadn’t practiced much over the last few weeks because of protocols.

“One conference does this, one conference does that. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says this. Everybody is confused. I’m confused. I’m uncomfortable coaching. I understand, COVID is real. I’ve had it — come talk to me sometime. But I don’t know ... all the calls and procedures, that’s gonna go on and make it unusual, uncomfortable for every program. We’re no different at Baylor.”