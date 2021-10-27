ajc logo

This week
Riverdale coach Rodney Hackney is in his second stint at the Clayton County school. (Riverdale High School)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Rodney Hackney, Riverdale High School
36m ago
Falcons Coach of the Week: Meet the coaches
Week 8
Leroy Hood had been a Tift County assistant and Turner County’s head coach for two seasons before taking the Pebblebrook job in 2019. (Pebblebrook High School)
Falcons’ Coach of the Week: Leroy Hood, Pebblebrook High School
Cheerleaders raise their pom poms during a GHSA high school football game between Stephenson High School and Miller Grove High School at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, GA., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)
Week 8: Falcons Coach of the Week nominees
Week 7
Zach Corcoran is the girls flag football coach at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. (Courtesy of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Zach Corcoran, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School
Week 7 Falcons’ Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 6
Creekside has won two region titles in four years under coach Maurice Dixon. (For the AJC)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Maurice Dixon, Creekside High School
Week 6 Falcons’ Coach of the Week: The coaches
Week 5
Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook celebrates with the trophy after their 62-28 win against against Cartersville in the Class 5A state high school football final Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins High School
Week 5 Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 4
Stephens County football coach Wesley Tankersley has previously coached at Ridgeland and Gilmer County. (Stephens County High School)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County
High school football
Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 3
Football coach William Felton led Decatur High School to a Class 5A playoff game in 2020 - its first since 2003. (Decatur High School)
Falcons Coach of the Week: William Felton, Decatur
Week 3 Coach of the Week: Who was nominated?
Week 2
Bowdon football coach Rich Fendley is in his fourth season at Bowdon High School in Carroll County, near the Alabama border. (Joshua Cato)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Rich Fendley, Bowdon
Week 2 Coach of the Week: Meet the nominees
Week 1
Luella football coach Craig Coleman, the Week 1 2021 Falcons Coach of the Week - presented by the AJC - is entering his third season at the Henry County school. (Luella High School)
Falcons Coach of the Week: Craig Coleman, Luella
Week 1 Coach of Week: Meet the coaches
