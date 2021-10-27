68°
Local News
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Atlanta Mayoral Race
COVID-19
Opinion
Sports
Press On
News
All News
Georgia News
Breaking News
Local News
Business
Education
Weather
Traffic
Inspire Atlanta
Crime & Public Safety
Atlanta Spa Shootings
National & World News
Obituaries
AJC Jobs
Politics
All Politics
Political Insider
Legislature
Elections 2021
Atlanta Mayoral Race
National Politics
Jamie Dupree
Take Action
Politically Georgia Podcast
Legislative Navigator
Local News
All County News
Alpharetta
Dunwoody
Roswell
Sandy Springs
Intown Atlanta
Clayton County
Cobb County
Gwinnett County
DeKalb County
North Fulton County
South Fulton County
Metro Atlanta Home Sales
Investigations
All Investigations
Data Journalism
Unprotected: Senior Care
Census 2020
The Imperfect Alibi
Doctors & Sex Abuse
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Breakdown Podcast
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Ga COVID-19 Dashboard
Schools Updates
Business & Economy Updates
People Helping People
Remembering the Victims
National & Regional News
Coronavirus Travel News
Opinion
All Opinion
AJC Columnists
Readers Write
Get Schooled
Mike Luckovich
Torpy at Large
Patricia Murphy
Real Life with Nedra Rhone
AJC Power Poll
Contact the AJC Editorial Board
Access Atlanta
All Access Atlanta
Events in Atlanta
Atlanta Music Scene
Radio & TV Talk
Flashback Photos
Puzzles & Games
Access Atlanta Podcast
AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Photo Galleries
AJC Videos
All AJC Podcasts
Food
All Food News
Restaurant News
Food & Recipes
Drink Scene
AJC Dining Guide
Georgia on my plate
Life
All Life
Atlanta Living & Arts
Private Quarters
Travel
Home & Garden
Health
Unapologetically ATL
AJC Sepia
Celebrity Buzz
Celebrations
Pulse
Classifieds
Sports
All Sports
Atlanta Braves
Georgia Bulldogs
Atlanta Falcons
Georgia Tech
Atlanta United
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Dream
High School Sports
State Sports Report
AJC Sports Podcasts
About
Help Center
About the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Newsroom Ethics Code
Careers
Archive
Press On
Contact Us
Contact Us
Send a News Tip
Advertise
AJC Newsroom
Our Products
ePaper
Newsletters
All AJC Podcasts
Download iOS App
Download Android App
Subscription
Print Subscription
Digital Subscription
Manage Subscription
Your Profile
NIE/Newspapers in Education
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
and
Privacy Policy
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about
Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Local News
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Atlanta Mayoral Race
COVID-19
Opinion
Sports
Press On
Coach of the Week
Falcons Coach of the Week, presented by the AJC
This week
Falcons Coach of the Week: Rodney Hackney, Riverdale High School
36m ago
Falcons Coach of the Week: Meet the coaches
20m ago
Week 8
Falcons’ Coach of the Week: Leroy Hood, Pebblebrook High School
Week 8: Falcons Coach of the Week nominees
Week 7
Falcons Coach of the Week: Zach Corcoran, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School
Week 7 Falcons’ Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 6
Falcons Coach of the Week: Maurice Dixon, Creekside High School
Week 6 Falcons’ Coach of the Week: The coaches
Week 5
Falcons Coach of the Week: Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins High School
Week 5 Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 4
Falcons Coach of the Week: Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County
Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week: The nominees
Week 3
Falcons Coach of the Week: William Felton, Decatur
Week 3 Coach of the Week: Who was nominated?
Week 2
Falcons Coach of the Week: Rich Fendley, Bowdon
Week 2 Coach of the Week: Meet the nominees
Week 1
Falcons Coach of the Week: Craig Coleman, Luella
Week 1 Coach of Week: Meet the coaches
High school sports news
Falcons Coach of the Week: Rodney Hackney, Riverdale High School
36m ago
Class 3A blog: A look at the region races with playoffs on the horizon
2h ago
Intriguing matchups in projected playoff brackets
6h ago
4 Questions with Gwinnett Daily Post sports editor Will Hammock
6h ago
List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 10
6h ago
Class A Blog: They said it (Week 10)
9h ago
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 11
12h ago
Class 4A Blog: North Oconee and Jefferson to square off in Region 8 championship
20h ago
Class 5A blog: Playoff scenarios become clearer this week
Class 2A blog: In brief — Bleckley County gearing up for another playoff run
Top performances of Week 10: Cobb leads Washington-Wilkes past rival Lincoln
4 Questions with Carver-Atlanta coach Darren Myles
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
and
Privacy Policy
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top