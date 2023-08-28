Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Frederick Green, Druid Hills

From the nominator: Coach Green has been the coach at Druid Hills for three seasons and has completely rebuilt the program. In 2020, Druid Hills elected to not field a football team during Covid and now, the program has nearly 60 players.

Positive impact on community: Coach Green has implemented a food drive and encourages his team to be involved in community service projects around the school. Coach Green has built the confidence of young men on the team and has given the players a sense of belonging and brotherhood. Last year, he helped more than five football players earn scholarships, something that has never been done at Druid Hills.

John Perkerson, East Coweta

From the nominator: Perkerson has helped build East Coweta’s girls flag football program and led the team to a 15-5 record and quarterfinals appearance in the team’s second season.

Positive impact on community: His overall approach to coaching is very fair, but firm. He is not afraid to point out when a player is not giving 100% and encourages the team to always make good choices both in and outside of school. He is well-liked by his players and peers. The coach is a good communicator and is very selfless and wants what’s best for the girls and continually encourages all of his multi-sport athletes.

Bob Swank, Chamblee

From the nominator: Swank has led the Bulldogs for three seasons and coached the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Last season, the Bulldogs finished 8-3 and this year the team is 2-0 through victories over South Cobb and Towers.

Positive impact on community: Coach Swank has provided free clinics to elementary and middle school players and has organized team volunteer experiences throughout our community. He has built a product that our community is proud to rally around. He makes sure his kids represent our school in a positive manner inside these walls and outside in the community.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.