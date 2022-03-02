Spring sports scores

Hamburger icon
Scores for Baseball, Soccer and Lacrosse will be updated here throughout the season. And for updated rankings go here.

Scores from March 1 below.

Baseball

Academy For Classical Education 17, Twiggs County 0

Allatoona 14, Trinity Christian 4

Allatoona 15, Trinity Christian 1

Baconton Charter 6, Pelham 5

Benedictine 8, Jenkins County 1

Brantley County 11, Bacon County 7

Brookstone 15, Jordan 0

Brunswick 3, Camden County 0

Burke County 12, Cross Creek 2

Calhoun 17, Rockmart 4

Campbell 3, Sprayberry 1

Chamblee 4, Paideia 0

Charlton County 12, Clinch County 2

Chattahoochee County 22, Carver-Columbus 7

Collins Hill 8, Archer 6

Commerce 15, Lincoln County 0

Coosa 10, Darlington 3

Echols County 9, Turner County 8

Fellowship Christian 5, St. Francis 0

Gilmer 4, Union County 3

Glynn Academy 16, New Hampstead 0

Greenbrier 9, Evans 1

GSIC 10, Glascock County 4

Irwin County 10, Lanier County 0

Lassiter 11, Flowery Branch 0

Lee County 5, Thomas County Central 2

Marion County 5, Manchester 1

Mary Persons 9, McIntosh 8

McIntosh County Academy 8, Appling County 7

Miller County 13, Randolph-Clay 3

Morgan County 15, Thomson 2

North Murray 10, Southeast Whitfield 5

Pickens 7, Lumpkin County 5

Pike County 15, Fayette County 0

Rockdale County 6, Woodland-Stockbridge 5

Social Circle 8, Heritage-Conyers 2

South Paulding 7, Harris County 1

Stockbridge 15, Miller Grove 0

Strong Rock Christian 11, Mundy’s Mill 1

Telfair County 14, Dooly County 1

Tiftarea Academy 16, Deerfield-Windsor 6

Trion 3, Adairsville 1

Walton 9, Dunwoody 3

Washington-Wilkes 9, Gatewood 6

Whitewater 6, Union Grove 2

Boys Soccer

Bacon County 2, Woodville-Tompkins 1

Chamblee 10, Lithonia 0

Dalton 1, Alexander 0

East Laurens 1, Swainsboro 0

Echols County 1, Lanier County 0

Forsyth Central 2, North Oconee 0

May River, SC 3, Benedictine 0

Metter 2, Bryan County 0

Paideia 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Peachtree Ridge 5, Greater Atlanta Christian 2

Rutland 4, Westside-Macon 0

South Effingham 1, Richmond Hill 0

Girls Soccer

Atlanta International 5, Tucker 1

Brookstone 2, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Brookwood 10, Grayson 0

Cairo 10, Monroe 0

Carrollton 5, Paulding County 1

Cartersville 7, Sandy Creek 4

Chattahoochee County 11, Manchester 1

Dalton 3, Alexander 1

East Laurens 3, Swainsboro 0

Echols County 5, Lanier County 3

Greenbrier 6, Walnut Grove 2

Harrison 3, North Paulding 2

Hebron Christian 11, Elbert County 1

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Jefferson County 1

Jones County 12, Stockbridge 0

Lakeside-Evans 4, Evans 3

Lakeview Academy 8, Weber 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, LaFayette 1

Lanier 5, Central Gwinnett 0

Lassiter 6, Heritage-Conyers 1

Metter 4, Bryan County 0

North Murray 2, Adairsville 1

Northwest Whitfield 2, Pace Academy 1

Ola 6, Union Grove 0

Paideia 9, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Parkview 9, South Gwinnett 0

Perry 10, Baldwin 0

Pinecrest Academy 4, Athens Academy 3

Putnam County 8, Laney 0

Richmond Hill 10, South Effingham 0

River Ridge 9, Sequoyah 0

Roswell 2, Mill Creek 1

Screven County 4, McIntosh County Academy 2

Shiloh 9, Winder-Barrow 1

Social Circle 10, Greene County 0

Sonoraville 6, Christian Heritage 0

Southeast Whitfield 8, Ridgeland 0

St. Vincents 4, Savannah Country Day 0

Starr’s Mill 5, Northgate 2

Stephens County 8, Rabun County 0

Tift County 2, Thomasville 1

Valdosta 4, Atkinson County 1

West Laurens 7, Howard 0

White County 5, Gilmer 0

Windsor Forest 5, Groves 0

Worth County 4, Irwin County 1

Boys Lacrosse

Buford 7, Pace Academy 6

Etowah 16, Chattahoochee 6

King’s Ridge 12, Greater Atlanta Christian 4

Northgate 14, Strong Rock Christian 3

Walker 16, Gainesville 2

Wesleyan 16, Fellowship Christian 4

Girls Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 16, Cambridge 9

Chattahoochee 13, Alpharetta 8

Collins Hill 15, North Springs 6

Kell 15, Cherokee 9

Midtown 22, Mill Creek 13

Newnan 15, Bremen 9

North Cobb 9, Etowah 8

North Oconee 15, Archer 5

Pace Academy 12, Walker 11

Parkview 17, Dacula 5

Richmond Hill 17, May River, SC 6

West Forsyth 19, Denmark 9

Westminster 11, McIntosh 10

