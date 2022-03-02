Spring sports scores

Scores for Baseball, Soccer and Lacrosse will be updated here throughout the season. And for updated rankings go here.
Scores from March 1 below.
Baseball
Academy For Classical Education 17, Twiggs County 0
Allatoona 14, Trinity Christian 4
Allatoona 15, Trinity Christian 1
Baconton Charter 6, Pelham 5
Benedictine 8, Jenkins County 1
Brantley County 11, Bacon County 7
Brookstone 15, Jordan 0
Brunswick 3, Camden County 0
Burke County 12, Cross Creek 2
Calhoun 17, Rockmart 4
Campbell 3, Sprayberry 1
Chamblee 4, Paideia 0
Charlton County 12, Clinch County 2
Chattahoochee County 22, Carver-Columbus 7
Collins Hill 8, Archer 6
Commerce 15, Lincoln County 0
Coosa 10, Darlington 3
Echols County 9, Turner County 8
Fellowship Christian 5, St. Francis 0
Gilmer 4, Union County 3
Glynn Academy 16, New Hampstead 0
Greenbrier 9, Evans 1
GSIC 10, Glascock County 4
Irwin County 10, Lanier County 0
Lassiter 11, Flowery Branch 0
Lee County 5, Thomas County Central 2
Marion County 5, Manchester 1
Mary Persons 9, McIntosh 8
McIntosh County Academy 8, Appling County 7
Miller County 13, Randolph-Clay 3
Morgan County 15, Thomson 2
North Murray 10, Southeast Whitfield 5
Pickens 7, Lumpkin County 5
Pike County 15, Fayette County 0
Rockdale County 6, Woodland-Stockbridge 5
Social Circle 8, Heritage-Conyers 2
South Paulding 7, Harris County 1
Stockbridge 15, Miller Grove 0
Strong Rock Christian 11, Mundy’s Mill 1
Telfair County 14, Dooly County 1
Tiftarea Academy 16, Deerfield-Windsor 6
Trion 3, Adairsville 1
Walton 9, Dunwoody 3
Washington-Wilkes 9, Gatewood 6
Whitewater 6, Union Grove 2
Boys Soccer
Bacon County 2, Woodville-Tompkins 1
Chamblee 10, Lithonia 0
Dalton 1, Alexander 0
East Laurens 1, Swainsboro 0
Echols County 1, Lanier County 0
Forsyth Central 2, North Oconee 0
May River, SC 3, Benedictine 0
Metter 2, Bryan County 0
Paideia 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Peachtree Ridge 5, Greater Atlanta Christian 2
Rutland 4, Westside-Macon 0
South Effingham 1, Richmond Hill 0
Girls Soccer
Atlanta International 5, Tucker 1
Brookstone 2, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Brookwood 10, Grayson 0
Cairo 10, Monroe 0
Carrollton 5, Paulding County 1
Cartersville 7, Sandy Creek 4
Chattahoochee County 11, Manchester 1
Dalton 3, Alexander 1
East Laurens 3, Swainsboro 0
Echols County 5, Lanier County 3
Greenbrier 6, Walnut Grove 2
Harrison 3, North Paulding 2
Hebron Christian 11, Elbert County 1
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Jefferson County 1
Jones County 12, Stockbridge 0
Lakeside-Evans 4, Evans 3
Lakeview Academy 8, Weber 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, LaFayette 1
Lanier 5, Central Gwinnett 0
Lassiter 6, Heritage-Conyers 1
Metter 4, Bryan County 0
North Murray 2, Adairsville 1
Northwest Whitfield 2, Pace Academy 1
Ola 6, Union Grove 0
Paideia 9, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Parkview 9, South Gwinnett 0
Perry 10, Baldwin 0
Pinecrest Academy 4, Athens Academy 3
Putnam County 8, Laney 0
Richmond Hill 10, South Effingham 0
River Ridge 9, Sequoyah 0
Roswell 2, Mill Creek 1
Screven County 4, McIntosh County Academy 2
Shiloh 9, Winder-Barrow 1
Social Circle 10, Greene County 0
Sonoraville 6, Christian Heritage 0
Southeast Whitfield 8, Ridgeland 0
St. Vincents 4, Savannah Country Day 0
Starr’s Mill 5, Northgate 2
Stephens County 8, Rabun County 0
Tift County 2, Thomasville 1
Valdosta 4, Atkinson County 1
West Laurens 7, Howard 0
White County 5, Gilmer 0
Windsor Forest 5, Groves 0
Worth County 4, Irwin County 1
Boys Lacrosse
Buford 7, Pace Academy 6
Etowah 16, Chattahoochee 6
King’s Ridge 12, Greater Atlanta Christian 4
Northgate 14, Strong Rock Christian 3
Walker 16, Gainesville 2
Wesleyan 16, Fellowship Christian 4
Girls Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 16, Cambridge 9
Chattahoochee 13, Alpharetta 8
Collins Hill 15, North Springs 6
Kell 15, Cherokee 9
Midtown 22, Mill Creek 13
Newnan 15, Bremen 9
North Cobb 9, Etowah 8
North Oconee 15, Archer 5
Pace Academy 12, Walker 11
Parkview 17, Dacula 5
Richmond Hill 17, May River, SC 6
West Forsyth 19, Denmark 9
Westminster 11, McIntosh 10
