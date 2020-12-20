Clemson blows out Notre Dame, wins sixth consecutive ACC championship

Clemson’s defense held on third-and-goal, setting up Doerer to miss a 24-yarder. The Tigers quickly woke up: Lawrence hit Amari Rodgers for a 67-yard touchdown that put Clemson ahead, 7-3. The Tigers scored 17 points on their next three drives before halftime. The Irish’s final four first-half possessions ended with a turnover on downs, two punts and the half’s conclusion.

The dagger came just before intermission, when Clemson, leading 17-3, was running the two-minute drill. Lawrence made a mental miscue, hurrying to spike the ball on a third-and-1 with 29 seconds and a timeout remaining. Lawrence appeared to think running back Travis Etienne got the first down on the previous play.

One of Clemson’s few frustrating moments was swiftly forgotten. Etienne’s 44-yard touchdown run on the next play broke open the game and put Notre Dame on the brink of getting blown out. Clemson outgained Notre Dame 228-49 in the second quarter.

Lawrence, who’s a slam dunk to go No. 1 in the 2021 NFL draft, if he leaves school early, again showed why he’s possibly the biggest difference-maker in the nation. Entering the day, Lawrence had thrown for 2,431 yards with a 20:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in eight games. The two contests he missed – Boston College and Notre Dame – were the only one-possession games Clemson played in the regular season.

The Cartersville High product was masterful in what likely was his final conference game. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards and two passing touchdowns. His 34-yard rushing touchdown was the only score in the third quarter and put the game away at 31-3. Lawrence exited the game with roughly five minutes remaining.

Lawrence will turn his attention to the national semifinals, and should his team advance, he’d become the first quarterback to start three national championship games. Lawrence’s only loss as a starter came in January, when LSU defeated Clemson in the title game.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, now 30-4 as a starter, was limited to 219 passing yards while completing 20 of 28 attempts. The Tigers’ defense that was lit up for 518 yards against the Irish last month held Notre Dame to 263 total yards, including only 44 yards rushing. The Irish couldn’t muster much offense after their early missed opportunities. Notre Dame scored once in its final 10 drives. Four of its five second-half possessions ended in a punt.

When Clemson’s latest playoff qualification is official, the Tigers will have participated in six of the seven College Football Playoffs since the format was established before the 2014-15 season. Coach Dabo Swinney is vying for his third national championship.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has presented its case to the committee, but the final impression won’t help matters. Their struggles Saturday opened the door for Texas A&M, which finished 8-1 in the SEC, to potentially sneak into the field.

If the Irish qualify, this would be their second College Football Playoff berth. They made it as a 12-0 independent in the 2018 season, losing to Clemson in the semifinals. This was their first season competing as a member of the ACC, a decision made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson and Alabama - even if it’s upset against Florida in Saturday evening’s SEC Championship - should make the playoff. Despite playing only six games, Ohio State positioned itself well after winning the Big Ten title game Saturday. Notre Dame and Texas A&M have one-loss cases. Madness could ensue if two-loss Florida stunned Alabama. It’s a messy field further complicated by the Irish’s considerable defeat.

The College Football Playoff bracket will be announced Sunday. The semifinal games are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California) and Sugar Bowl (New Orleans). The national championship is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami.