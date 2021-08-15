Champions crowned as pro beach volleyball tour kicks off season in Atlanta

The professional beach volleyball organization kicked off its season with a weekend-long event in Atlanta with 900 tons of sand within the courts at Atlantic Station.

The team of Nuss and Kloth, from LSU, were qualifiers and first-time AVP participants. They defeated Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, who just competed in the Tokyo Olympics, in three sets (21-12, 19-21, 16-14) the finals. In their march to the title, Nuss and Kloth defeated Terese Cannon and Molly Turner in three sets (21-13, 19-21-16-5) in the semifinals.