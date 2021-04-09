Champ made it to the Masters - with champions in his past

Champ began the second day at level par after a non-eventual opening round, but changed the narrative in a hurry with birdies on four of his first six holes. He was slowed by bogeys at No. 7 and No. 11, but had back-to-back birdies on No. 13 and No. 14. It was his third 68 in six career rounds at Augusta National.

“Just to get it going and then kind of keep it going and, to me, I made some good bogeys,” he said. “Just eliminate the big numbers because I feel like for me the course sets up well for me and I’m able to make a lot of birdies.”

Perhaps Elder’s presence did add a dose of inspiration -- they’ve spoken on several occasions, including earlier this week – but Champ he credits his grandfather, Mack “Papa” Champ for getting him started in the game at age 2 and encouraging him to play.

“Lee has shaped the way for African-American golfers, specifically my grandfather,” Champ said. “If it wasn’t for Lee and Calvin Peete and quite a few other names, my grandfather probably new would have played or been interested.”

Mack Champ took young Cameron to hit balls and play at the little par-3 Foothill Golf Center that sits on 15 acres in Sacramento. The no-frills nine-hole facility – which offered a $50 monthly pass when Champ was a lad -- is now operated by the Champ Family. It was the definition of a modest beginning.

But Champ often quotes his grandfather as saying, “It’s not where you’re from, but it’s where you’re going.”

Champ journey continued when he involved The First Tee of Sacramento in 2003 and from there he became a two-time all-America selection by the American Junior Golf Association. That got the attention of the major college golf coaches and Champ signed with Texas A&M. He was a semifinalist for Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award after his junior year, made the Walker Cup team and tied for 32nd at the 2017 U.S. Open. Champ played one event for the Aggies in the fall of his senior season when he decided to turn professional. He immediately earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Champ joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and won his second start as an official member, the Sanderson Farms Championship. He added another title in 2020, winning the Safeway Open just days after his grandfather entered hospice care for stage-four stomach cancer. He honored his grandfather by writing “POPS” on his shoes and his golf balls and dedicated the victory to him. Mack Champ died a month later.

“If it wasn’t for my grandfather – my dad (Jeff) was a professional baseball player – I probably would have played baseball or some other sport,” Champ said. “If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be standing here (at the Masters).”

Jeff Champ played two years of minor league and his career ended after being hit by pitch thrown by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, then just a wild left-hander with great stuff. Both parents, Jeff and Lisa Champ, were also in the audience for Elder’s appearance on Thursday and have faithfully followed their son.

“From where we’ve come from with nothing basically, for my parents to do what they did to get me to be able to play the game and now I’m playing Augusta, it’s just taking it all in and enjoying it,” Champ said. “My success is helping others and trying to do as much as I can for others. So the better I succeed out here, the more I’m able to help.”