Cam Heyward Apologizes After , Punching Justin Herbert in the Stomach.On Nov. 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end punched the Chargers quarterback with about 9 minutes left in the game.On Nov. 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end punched the Chargers quarterback with about 9 minutes left in the game.After Heyward tackled Herbert, he stayed on top of him for a few seconds, prompting Chargers WR Joshua Palmer to intervene.A shoving match ensued and then Heyward punched Herbert.A shoving match ensued and then Heyward punched Herbert.He received an unnecessary roughness penalty, and the Steelers ended up losing 41-37.He received an unnecessary roughness penalty, and the Steelers ended up losing 41-37.After the game, he attempted to explain his actions to reporters and apologized.After the game, he attempted to explain his actions to reporters and apologized.To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him, Cam Heyward, via statement.I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody, Cam Heyward, via statement.'TMZ' reports Heyward faces a potential fine