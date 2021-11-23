Bucs solidify lead in NFC South with huge win on Monday night

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have solidified their lead in the NFC South after pummeling the New York Giants 30-10 on Monday Night Football.
Eleven weeks into the NFL season, the defending champions are sitting comfortably in first place with a 7-3 record, however their 1-1 record in the division is second best to the Carolina Panthers, currently 2-0.
The Falcons are dead last in the division at 4-and-6, with a 1-2 divisional record after losses to the Bucs in Week 2 (48-25) and the Panthers in Week 8 (19-13).
The Falcons did, however, score a promising 27-25 victory in Week 9 against the Saints, but have lost two-in-a-row since, including a 25-0 thrashing by the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football last week.
The Saints are second place in the NFC South with a 5-5 record, while the Panthers are third at 5-6.
The Falcons have the same divisional record as the Saints, with both teams tied at 1-and-2.
The Bucs will next face the Colts in Indianapolis on Nov. 28, while the Falcons will play the Jaguars in Jacksonville the same Sunday.
Credit: Mark LoMoglio
The following week the Falcons will play the Bucs in Atlanta, and from there will have five games remaining in the regular season, two of which are against conference opponents (at the Panthers on Dec. 12 and the Saints at home on Jan. 9). Sandwiched between those two games are three matchups at the 49ers (Dec. 19), home against the Lions (Dec. 26) and on the road against the Bills (Jan. 2).
After Tampa Bay faces the Falcons on Dec. 5, the Bucs have five remaining games, including back-to-back matchups with the Saints (Dec. 19) and Panthers (Dec. 26) and will end the regular season at home against the Panthers on Jan. 9.
