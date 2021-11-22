Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No updates on Ridley, Gono

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is away from the team indefinitely to work on his mental well-being, was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last four games and the Falcons 1-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFI list, he was set to miss at least three games.
The window is open for his potential return, but coach Arthur Smith said he did not have an update on his status on Monday. He also hasn’t heard from the doctors on offensive guard Matt Gono, who’s on injured reserve.
“I don’t have any update on (Gono),” Smith said. “I don’t have any update on Calvin, either.”
Ridley missed the game against the Jets in London on Oct. 10 because of a personal matter. He played against Miami on Oct. 24 and caught a touchdown pass in the 30-28 victory.
Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Gono would help along the line which is getting stuffed in short-yardage situations.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
About the Author