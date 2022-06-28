Combined Shape Caption

Brittney Griner's Trial , Is Scheduled by Russian Court.CNN reports Griner's lawyer has confirmed that the WNBA star's trial will start July 1.The Russian court also ruled in favor of Griner's detention being extended by six months pending the outcome of the trial.The 31-year-old basketball player has been detained in Russia since being arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17.She had cannabis vaping cartridges in her luggage, resulting in smuggling charges since marijuana is classified as a narcotic substance in Russia.The offense is punishable by up to a decade in prison. .In May, the U.S. State Department classified Griner as "wrongfully detained.".CNN reports that over 40 organizations have signed a letter calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to negotiate for her release. .Advocates worry she may be used as a political pawn amid Russia's war with Ukraine. .According to a U.S. official, an American diplomat from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow will appear at Griner's hearing on July 1.