Braves' Ronald Acuña says he won’t miss Freddie Freeman

Braves star Ronald Acuña says he won’t miss departed Freddie Freeman.In an Instagram Live interview Wednesday night, Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña said he won’t miss departed icon Freddie Freeman.“Me? Nothing,” Acuña said when asked what he would miss about Freeman, according to a translation from Spanish-speaking journalist Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.When you come up as a rookie, there’s always somebody who wants to stick it to you. You come with your swagger from the minor leagues... A lot of people look at it as wrong. , Acuña said in part, per Castillo.But at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, in response to a tweet about some of his Instagram Live comments, Acuña wrote in all caps: “I NEVER SAY THAT.”