Kirby Smart noted that Florida was making noticeable improvements and it appears University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin agrees with that assessment, announcing Thursday that Billy Napier would remain the coach at Florida.

Napier, who has been under scrutiny for much of the 2024 season, is 15-18 through three seasons at Florida and 4-4 in this current season. Stricklin released a lengthy statement on the decision.

“I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. We will work alongside him to support any changes needed to elevate Gator football,” the statement reads. “As college athletics evolves, UF is committed to embracing innovation and strategy, ensuring the Gators thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

A message from Scott Stricklin pic.twitter.com/NpLD6ktrHj — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) November 7, 2024

Georgia is 3-0 against Napier and the Gators, including a 34-20 win this past weekend. All three of Georgia’s wins over Florida have been by double-digits.

“I told Billy before the game that they’re playing really well, playing really good football and have been for four or five weeks now,” Smart said. “They’ve avoided turnovers and they’ve run the ball well. The recipe for winning football is don’t turn the ball over, run the ball, and play good defense.”

Smart is 7-2 in his time as Georgia’s head coach against Florida. The Bulldogs have won four straight games in the rivalry with Florida, something it has not accomplished in the series since Georgia won six consecutive games in the series from 1978 through 1983.

Napier’s Florida team had the score tied at 20 in the fourth quarter, as opposed to falling behind early in the game. Florida was without its top two quarterback options in Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, with the latter leaving the game in the second quarter. Lagway was the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Coaching decisions could have a major impact on a crucial part of program development: recruiting. The Gators currently have the No. 32 overall ranked recruiting class per the On3 Industry Rankings. The early signing period begins on Dec. 4 and the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.

Florida has a tricky schedule to close, with games against Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State still on the schedule. The Gators will have to win two of those games to avoid missing a bowl game for a second consecutive season.