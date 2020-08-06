Beaubier completes perfect weekend at Michelin Raceway

In fact, the Superbike podium Sunday was an exact replica of Saturday’s with Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne finishing second and Mathew Scholtz third. It was also the second straight podium sweep for the Yamaha YZF-R1.

For Beaubier it was his fifth win in six races and his seventh career AMA Superbike win at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Additionally, the win was Beaubier’s 43rd career victory in the premier class.