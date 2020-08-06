Beaubier completes perfect weekend at Michelin Raceway

BRASELTON – Cameron Beaubier completed a perfect weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta last week with the four-time defending MotoAmerica Superbike champion riding to two victories in two days.
In fact, the Superbike podium Sunday was an exact replica of Saturday’s with Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne finishing second and Mathew Scholtz third. It was also the second straight podium sweep for the Yamaha YZF-R1.
For Beaubier it was his fifth win in six races and his seventh career AMA Superbike win at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Additionally, the win was Beaubier’s 43rd career victory in the premier class.
“I definitely feel really good on this thing,” Beaubier said. “It’s confidence-inspiring the way Richard (Stanboli) has the electronics set up and just the way the bike works with me. I’m just really enjoying riding right now. I’m just having fun.”
At the finish, Beaubier was 2.5 seconds ahead of Gagne and 6.1 seconds clear of Scholtz.
After three rounds and six races, Beaubier leads Gagne by 19 points, 125-106. Scholtz moves past Bobby Fong and into third with 76 points – three more than Fong.