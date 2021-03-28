Baylor, Oregon State, Arkansas advance to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt could help Loyola deal with the Beavers (20-12) and the constantly changing defenses that Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers (26-5), who beat Georgia Tech and top-seeded Illinois, wound up shooting 33% from the field and 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser, left, hugs guard Lucas Williamson after a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Baylor 62, Villanova 51: Adam Flagler was the surprise leading scorer, with 16 points, and the Bears (25-2), who came in as the nation’s leading 3-point shooting team at 41.5%, won despite making only 3 of 19 against the Wildcats’ ever-shifting 2-3, man-to-man combo on D.

Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Bears will play Arkansas.

Davion Mitchell, a 46% shooter from 3 this season, went 0-for-3 from long range on a 14-point day. The team’s other two high-powered guards didn’t fare better. Jared Butler scored nine points on 1-for-9 shooting from 3, and MaCio Teague had five points without a 3.

“When we are 2 for 12 at half, we figured we've got to get inside,” coach Scott Drew said of the team's 3-point shooting. “We got good looks but not great looks. The guards did a great job of not settling and probing more.”

Because of that, Baylor shot 53% in the second half, even though it made only one 3.

“Coach said we're not going to win if we keep shooting the off-dribble 3,” Mitchell said. “He told us to trust the defense and get in the paint.”

The game changed midway through the second half when Baylor took Drew's words to heart and started pounding inside. The Bears took a six-point lead with a 14-2 run during which not a single point came from outside the arc. Baylor outscored ’Nova 40-32 in the paint for the game.

Defense picked up, too.

Constantly harassing Villanova shooters who'd carved out space in the first half, Baylor held Villanova to 37.5% shooting in the second and 0 for 9 from 3. Baylor had four of its five blocked shots after halftime. During one stretch in the decisive run, Baylor forced five straight turnovers on ’Nova possessions. The Wildcats finished with 16 turnovers, almost double their nation-best season average (8.8).

Coach Jay Wright’s team (18-7) scored 10 points over the final 11 minutes.

“We were good enough to beat them but they just played better down the stretch,” Wright said. “I think their defense got into us and wore us down and it made the difference in the game.”