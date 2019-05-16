Check out the biggest player ever measured at NBA draft combine

UCF center Tacko Fall is a big dude. The numbers don’t lie.

The center from Senegal set records with his measurements at the NBA draft combine, which starts Thursday in Chicago.

In all 66 players are invited to take part in the showcase for NBA teams. Fall was among an additional 11 players who were picked from the G League Elite Camp held earlier this week.

The NBA draft combine features NBA prospects in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills. ESPN 2 will air coverage Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 8 and No. 10 pick in next month’s draft.

Fall’s official measurements are:

Height: 7 foot, 5-1/4 inches without shoes, 7-foot-7 with shoes

Weight: 289 pounds

Wingspan: 8 feet, 2-1/4 inches

Standing reach: 10 feet, 2-1/2 inches

Body fat: 6.8% standing reach

Measurements for height, wingspan and reach surpass any dating back to the 1980s.

Oregon’s Bol Bol — the son of former NBA’er Manute Bol — officially measured in at 7-foot-2 1/4 with shoes. His wingspan measured 7-foot-7 and his standing reach at 9-foot-7.

Manute Bol, who stood at 7 foot 6 was the second tallest player in league history. Sixers center Boban Marjanovic and the Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis are the tallest active players at 7 foot 3.

Here are all the players invited to participate:

Player Name, College/Club

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

RJ Barrett, Duke

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Darius Bazley, Princeton High School (Ohio)

Bol Bol, Oregon

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings (Australia)

Ky Bowman, Boston College

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Moses Brown, UCLA

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Quentin Grimes, Kansas

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State

Louis King, Oregon

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (New Hampshire)

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ja Morant, Murray State

Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Chuma Okeke, Auburn

KZ Okpala, Stanford

Miye Oni, Yale

Eric Paschall, Villanova

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Kevin Porter Jr., USC

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Cam Reddish, Duke

Naz Reid, LSU

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Coby White, North Carolina

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Dylan Windler, Belmont

11 players for G League Elite Camp:



Tacko Fall, UCF

Terance Mann, Florida State

Dewan Hernandez, Miami

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse

Cody Martin, Nevada

DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa

Jared Harper, Auburn

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Marial Shayok, Iowa State

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

