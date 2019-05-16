Check out the biggest player ever measured at NBA draft combine

UCF center Tacko Fall is a big dude. The numbers don’t lie.
The center from Senegal set records with his measurements at the NBA draft combine, which starts Thursday in Chicago.
In all 66 players are invited to take part in the showcase for NBA teams. Fall was among an additional 11 players who were picked from the G League Elite Camp held earlier this week.
The NBA draft combine features NBA prospects in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills. ESPN 2 will air coverage Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.
The Atlanta Hawks hold the No. 8 and No. 10 pick in next month’s draft.
Fall’s official measurements are:
Height: 7 foot, 5-1/4 inches without shoes, 7-foot-7 with shoes
Weight: 289 pounds
Wingspan: 8 feet, 2-1/4 inches
Standing reach: 10 feet, 2-1/2 inches
Body fat: 6.8% standing reach
Measurements for height, wingspan and reach surpass any dating back to the 1980s.
Oregon’s Bol Bol — the son of former NBA’er Manute Bol — officially measured in at 7-foot-2 1/4 with shoes. His wingspan measured 7-foot-7 and his standing reach at 9-foot-7.
Manute Bol, who stood at 7 foot 6 was the second tallest player in league history. Sixers center Boban Marjanovic and the Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis are the tallest active players at 7 foot 3.
Here are all the players invited to participate:
Player Name, College/Club
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
RJ Barrett, Duke
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
Darius Bazley, Princeton High School (Ohio)
Bol Bol, Oregon
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings (Australia)
Ky Bowman, Boston College
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Moses Brown, UCLA
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes, Kansas
Kyle Guy, Virginia
Jaylen Hands, UCLA
Jaxson Hayes, Texas
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
Ty Jerome, Virginia
Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
Louis King, Oregon
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Dedric Lawson, Kansas
Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (New Hampshire)
Nassir Little, North Carolina
Charles Matthews, Michigan
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
Ja Morant, Murray State
Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga
Jaylen Nowell, Washington
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
KZ Okpala, Stanford
Miye Oni, Yale
Eric Paschall, Villanova
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Kevin Porter Jr., USC
Jontay Porter, Missouri
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Cam Reddish, Duke
Naz Reid, LSU
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Coby White, North Carolina
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Zion Williamson, Duke
Dylan Windler, Belmont
11 players for G League Elite Camp:
Tacko Fall, UCF
Terance Mann, Florida State
Dewan Hernandez, Miami
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse
Cody Martin, Nevada
DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa
Jared Harper, Auburn
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Marial Shayok, Iowa State
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
