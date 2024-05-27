BreakingNews
Basketball legend Bill Walton dies of cancer
Sports

Basketball legend Bill Walton dies of cancer

SPORTS-FBC-UCLA-WALTON-SD
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
Bill walton
1 / 31
Former NBA star Bill Walton waves to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Padres game against the Rockies at Petco Park on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in San Diego, California. Walton has died of cancer at age 71. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)
Updated 15 minutes ago

Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting, died Monday, the league announced on behalf of his family.

Walton, who had a prolonged fight with cancer, was 71.

He was the NBA’s MVP in the 1977-78 season, a two-time champion as a player and a member of both the NBA’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams. That all followed a college career in which he was a two-time champion at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year.

“Bill Walton,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “was truly one of a kind.”

Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton (32) gapes as he grapples with Atlanta Hawks center Randy Denton in first period action at Atlanta Omni, Jan. 16, 1977, jockeying for position on a rebound. Walton won the arm wrestling action and got the rebound in their NBA game. (AP Photo/OBJ)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Walton, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1993, was larger than life, on the court and off. His NBA career — disrupted by chronic foot injuries — lasted only 468 games with Portland, the San Diego and eventually Los Angeles Clippers and Boston. He averaged 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in those games, neither of those numbers exactly record-setting.

Still, his impact on the game was massive.

Former UCLA and Los Angeles Lakers greats Bill Walton, left, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sit at the broadcasting table during an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Oregon State in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013. UCLA won 74-64. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

His most famous game was the 1973 NCAA title game, UCLA against Memphis, in which he shot an incredible 21 for 22 from the field and led the Bruins to another national championship.

“One of my guards said, ‘Let’s try something else,” Wooden told The Associated Press in 2008 for a 35th anniversary retrospective on that game.

Wooden’s response during that timeout: “Why? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

They kept giving the ball to Walton, and he kept delivering in a performance for the ages.

“It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said Monday. “Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality.

“As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him.”

FILE - Denver Nuggets' Dan Issel, left, guards Portland Trail Blazers' Bill Walton as Walton moves towards the basket during their game in Portland, Ore., Feb. 12, 1978. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy

Credit: Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
37m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music Museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Storms cause power outages throughout metro Atlanta, delays at airport
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Storms cause power outages throughout metro Atlanta, delays at airport
1h ago

Rome man charged with murder after stepmother dies in house fire
The Latest

Credit: Special

East Tennessee State ninth in NCAA golf after clubs were mishandled at an airport
PGA Tour’s Grayson Murray dies after withdrawing from tournament
East Tennessee State ninth in NCAA golf after clubs were mishandled by Delta this week
Featured

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Billye Aaron reflects on her journey with Hank. ‘I was the lucky one’