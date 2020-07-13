New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died 10 years ago

George Steinbrenner, the mercurial owner of the New York Yankees since 1973, died 10 years ago on July 13.
Steinbrenner died from a heart attack at his home in Tampa, Florida, on the same day as Major League Baseball’s 81st annual All-Star Game.
During Steinbrenner’s 37-year ownership from 1973 to his death in July 2010, the longest in club history, the Yankees earned seven World Series titles and 11 pennants.
His outspokenness and role in driving up player salaries made him one of the sport’s most controversial figures. Steinbrenner was also involved in the Great Lakes and Gulf Coast shipping industry.
Known as a hands-on baseball executive, Steinbrenner earned the nickname “The Boss.” Former Yankees manager Dallas Green gave him the nickname “Manager George.”
He had relinquished the team’s operations to his son Hal Steinbrenner as his health deteriorated in 2008.