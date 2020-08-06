Augusta mayor says fans unlikely at Masters

The Masters has not yet announced whether fans will be able to attend the November tournament. However, the prospect is unlikely, according to the mayor of Augusta Hardie Davis.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Davis said: “Tomorrow, the PGA Championship begins at Harding Park without fans, and that’s likely what will probably happen here in Augusta, where we’ll have the tournament without fans.”
There has been no comment from Augusta National officials about fans at the Masters since the tournament was moved from April to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Masters currently is scheduled for Nov. 12-15.
“They have the wherewithal to test all the patrons who show up at point of contact. If you got a fever, they can tell you to get in the car,” Davis said at the news conference. “But, again, they’re very thoughtful. They’re going to take those necessary precautions to ensure the health, welfare and safety of not just the competitors, but also the city.
“Do I believe that the Augusta National golf club can do it better than anybody? Absolutely. My preference is to see some golf. That’s my preference.”