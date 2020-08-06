Breaking News

Augusta mayor says fans unlikely at Masters

In this April 11, 2019, file photo, the flag on the 13th hole blows in the wind during the first round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Fil)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Golf | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports

The Masters has not yet announced whether fans will be able to attend the November tournament. However, the prospect is unlikely, according to the mayor of Augusta Hardie Davis.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Davis said: “Tomorrow, the PGA Championship begins at Harding Park without fans, and that’s likely what will probably happen here in Augusta, where we’ll have the tournament without fans.”

There has been no comment from Augusta National officials about fans at the Masters since the tournament was moved from April to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Masters currently is scheduled for Nov. 12-15.

“They have the wherewithal to test all the patrons who show up at point of contact. If you got a fever, they can tell you to get in the car,” Davis said at the news conference. “But, again, they’re very thoughtful. They’re going to take those necessary precautions to ensure the health, welfare and safety of not just the competitors, but also the city.

“Do I believe that the Augusta National golf club can do it better than anybody? Absolutely. My preference is to see some golf. That’s my preference.”

