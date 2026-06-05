Business One of Georgia’s biggest solar farms is dividing one of its smallest counties Silicon Ranch’s solar project in Bacon County could power 50,000 homes with pollution-free electricity. The project has revealed divides in the rural community of 11,000 people. An aerial image depicts multiple heavy machinery working on a large site in Bacon County, where Silicon Ranch is constructing one of Georgia’s largest solar farms, in one of the state’s smallest counties, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The project faces opposition from residents and farmers, who say it is altering their way of life. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Drew Kann 1 hour ago Share

BACON COUNTY — On a sunny March day, Art Cothern gazed across his fields near Alma, a town of 3,300 in deep southeast Georgia known as the state’s blueberry capital. This land isn’t just his livelihood. It’s where most of his life has taken place, along with his father’s and grandfather’s before him. He hopes his children and his brother’s kids will hand Cothern Farms off to the next generation.

“It’s all we’ve ever known,” he said. But big changes are afoot in this part of the Peach State, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, and a very visible one is now encroaching on his family’s farm. Multigenerational farmer Art Cothern walks across one of the fields on his farm outside Alma on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Cothern's fields are directly next to land that has been cleared for solar panels, and he is concerned about the future of his family farm. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) About 50 feet from his field on the other side of a thin stand of trees, the land has been cleared, and the pine trees that had been grown for lumber won’t be coming back anytime soon. Soon, it will be covered in solar panels — along with thousands more acres in the county.

Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar developer, has chosen land near Cothern Farms to build what could become one of Georgia’s largest solar projects. If the company’s full vision becomes reality, photovoltaic panels could cover an area more than 13 times the size of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park and generate enough electricity for 50,000 homes.

Solar developers and some local officials say projects like this can be a game-changer for small, rural communities. Loading... Bacon County, like many in rural Georgia, is losing people. From 2020 to 2024, the county lost about 1% of its population, while the state saw growth of about 4%, U.S. Census data show. Younger folks are leaving for opportunity elsewhere. The county’s median household income is a little more than half the state average of about $80,000. Bacon County Commission Chairman Shane Taylor said Silicon Ranch will be one of the county’s largest taxpayers, even with tax breaks it’s receiving. For farmers being squeezed by trade wars, expensive fuel and high fertilizer costs, revenue from leasing or selling their property for solar can be an opportunity to capitalize on their most valuable asset: their land.

Bacon County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shane Taylor leads a board meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Silicon Ranch’s CEO, Reagan Farr, sees projects like this one as symbiotic for rural communities. He says the company is investing $300 million to develop solar in Bacon County while asking for little in return, at least in terms of infrastructure. “You don’t have to build roads,” Farr said. “You don’t have to bring water or sewer to the site.” But not everyone is happy about big solar’s arrival. Silicon Ranch’s plans have at times transformed the normally routine proceedings of the Bacon County Board of Commissioners into heated affairs, packed with residents angry about the company’s ambitions, reminiscent of the fights some communities have been having over data centers.

Amid the uproar, the board placed a 90-day moratorium on new solar developments while it considered changes to its solar ordinance, but ultimately elected to let the Silicon Ranch project proceed. Bacon County is hardly the only South Georgia county where solar has created a stir. The local pushback ranges from NIMBY-esque aesthetic concerns to environmental worries to existential fears that solar will doom the region’s agricultural economy. Debate over solar also has revealed political fault lines over individual property rights and the influence of big corporations. A sign near the construction site of one of the state’s largest solar farms in Bacon County voices opposition to the project. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Shea Hutchinson, a lifelong Bacon County resident who ran for the County Commission in opposition to Silicon Ranch, said no one in the county is against solar energy.

“What we are against is solar farms being put on prime USDA farmland,” said Hutchinson, who narrowly lost in May to Commissioner Corey Tyre, an incumbent who backed the solar project. With electricity demand rising in Georgia and across the country, solar offers a relatively quick solution that doesn’t add air pollution or planet-warming greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. But solar needs lots of land. And it’s in places like Bacon County — far from the glitzy tech headquarters and data centers driving the need for more energy — that new ways of generating power are colliding with rural sensibilities. Some believe national politics is pouring gas on the situation. After former President Joe Biden’s administration offered unprecedented support for renewable energy, including encouraging farmers to diversify their revenue streams by leasing to solar companies, President Donald Trump has executed an abrupt U-turn. Trump yanked back or moved up sunset dates for solar tax breaks and has blasted renewables as the “scam of the century.” Farr says the upshot is that how we generate our electrons has become politicized.

“I think that’s unfortunate because we need really all of the above when you think about the Herculean task in front of us,” he said about the need for more electricity. An aerial photo shows a close-up of solar panels on a construction site where Silicon Ranch is building one of Georgia’s largest solar farms near Alma. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Chairman Taylor said he doesn’t blame one person or party but feels Washington’s rhetoric has ramped up tensions. In four-plus years on the board, Taylor says the solar project is the most divisive issue he’s faced. “It’s wearing on everyone, I think,” Taylor said. “Both sides of it.” Solar shines on South Georgia Georgia has the eighth-most installed solar capacity of any state in the country, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Very little, however, is on the roofs of Georgia homes and businesses.

In the Peach State, the overwhelming majority of solar is in the form of huge, “utility-scale” installations, like the one Silicon Ranch is building in Bacon County. And with its abundant and relatively flat land, solar developers have found fertile ground for their biggest projects in South Georgia. An analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows nearly 90% of Georgia’s largest solar facilities, either in operation, under construction or planned, are clustered below the “Fall Line,” the geologic boundary that runs from Columbus to Augusta and separates North Georgia’s Piedmont region from the south’s coastal plain. Solar technology has been around for decades, but installations that cover hundreds or thousands of acres are relatively new in the U.S. Back in 2014, when Silicon Ranch flipped the switch on a new 50-megawatt facility near Social Circle, about an hour east of Atlanta, the project was the largest solar installation east of the Mississippi River. Now, solar developments many times that size are becoming the norm.

But they are facing increasing friction in the southern half of the state. In 2024, commissioners in Houston County near Macon voted to reject a separate $300 million Silicon Ranch project, largely out of fear it could disturb bear habitat. Farther south, solar projects from Camilla to Ocilla have also generated backlash. David Hess, a Vanderbilt University professor of sociology, climate and environmental studies whose focus is on energy transitions, said he sees similar patterns in other states, with the largest projects generating the most resistance. The federal Energy Information Administration expects utility-scale solar will be the fastest-growing source of new electricity in the U.S. through 2027. How much local opposition could dim that sunny outlook is hard to predict, but Hess said it is a headache for developers that could even drive up the price of solar power. “It definitely slows down the approval process, which makes it more expensive to build solar farms,” Hess said.

‘Looks like it’s from outer space’ Shea Hutchinson knows well the drive heading east out of Alma on Ga. 32. She’s driven the stretch countless times to visit her grandparents and farmland that’s been in her family for generations. For as long as she can remember, there was little besides farms and pine trees in this part of Bacon County. Now, hundreds of acres along the way are being covered in solar panels. Rising high above the flat coastal plain, a high-voltage transmission line is also being upgraded to carry the electrons. Shea Hutchinson, a local resident and former candidate for the Bacon County Commission, stands near the construction site where Silicon Ranch is building one of the largest solar farms in the state outside Alma in April. She has expressed her opposition at every board meeting she’s attended. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Hutchinson says it’s painful to drive past and see something that “looks like it’s from outer space.”

Silicon Ranch will pay at least $45 million in local tax revenue over the next 40 years, and the company has pledged to chip in $2.5 million to fund local scholarships and recreation initiatives. Silicon Ranch says the company and its contractors have already hired dozens of Bacon County residents to work on the project and plan to hire more for later phases of construction. Even so, Hutchinson and others also feel the county got little in return for welcoming a company that’s raised more than $2 billion from investors. But in Bacon County, community concerns about the solar project go beyond the superficial or even financial. Residents worry the project heralds a major shift in the region’s economy and identity away from agriculture and toward greater industrialization. It’s a fear that’s also common around many data centers. After saturating metro Atlanta, some server warehouses are now targeting sites in rural Georgia, making the state a top location for data center development. Cothern, who farms next door to part of Silicon Ranch’s development, said he sees more and more family farms end up in the hands of big corporations each year.

“That’s all we got left is agriculture in this country, and if agriculture goes, we all go,” Cothern said. For its part, Silicon Ranch isn’t closing the door on farming. An aerial image shows a large construction site where Silicon Ranch is building one of Georgia’s largest solar farms near Alma. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) On parts of the solar site, sheep will graze beneath the solar panels, a practice called agrivoltaics that the company has deployed at other sites in Georgia and beyond. All of it shows the company is committed to being good stewards of the land and the community, said Farr, the Silicon Ranch CEO.

Debunking pollution fears Generating electricity with solar has inherent benefits for the climate. Compared to electricity generated by burning fossil fuels, solar produces no air pollution or emissions of the greenhouse gases responsible for warming the planet. And increasingly, the solar panels themselves can be recycled. Even so, environmental concerns about utility-scale solar that have proliferated in online forums and Facebook groups are spilling into the real world. Some Bacon County residents say they worry heavy metals from panels could contaminate soils or even groundwater. Farr says those fears are not based in reality. Independent experts largely agree but say more research is needed. Solar panels contain small amounts of silver, lead and cadmium, heavy metals that are hazardous to ingest. But because they are sealed inside panels, they’re unlikely to escape — especially in concentrations that would pose health threats, according to Lee Daniels, an emeritus professor of environmental soil science at Virginia Tech.