Sports What are the chances the U.S. men’s national team plays a World Cup match in Atlanta? The odds aren’t great, but it’s certainly possible. Security is shown outside of Atlanta Stadium, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Stadium’s first World Cup match is on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 48 minutes ago Share

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Atlanta in 10 days. Nine teams will play group matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the U.S. men’s national team is not one of them. The USMNT’s group stage takes place in Los Angeles and Seattle, but that doesn’t mean Atlanta has no chance of seeing the national team in person.

There are a couple of avenues through which the U.S. could return to its new home in soccer in the knockout round, especially with the newly expanded 48-team tournament. However, if the Americans finish first in the group ahead of Paraguay, Australia and Turkey — forget it. There would be no route for the Group D winner to play at “Atlanta Stadium.” Paths that could see the Stars and Stripes in Atlanta Round of 16 There are a couple of things that need to happen here. First, the USMNT needs to finish second in the group. That would put the U.S. in Match 88 against the Group G runners-up in the round of 32 in Dallas. If the United States advances past the first knockout round, then Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tyler Adams and company will play the winners of Match 86 in Atlanta on July 7.

Semifinals If the Americans get a boost from being a host nation and make it all the way to the semifinals, there are two ways the USMNT could find itself in Atlanta.

First, in that same Group D second-place position, the USMNT could advance into the quarterfinals in Kansas City, Missouri and then again in Atlanta in the semifinals on July 15. Yes, meaning the USMNT could play twice in Atlanta on this route. So, if you’re hoping to catch the national team locally, perhaps root for Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón and Paraguay to finish at the top of the group. The second, and less likely, path to the semifinals is through finishing third in the group. This becomes more complicated because not every third-place team will advance to the knockout round. Of 12 groups, eight third-place teams advance past the first stage. Those teams will advance based on points, goal difference, goals scored, team conduct score and FIFA world ranking, according to FIFA. The Group D third-place team could potentially end up in three different locations. The path to Atlanta is through Match 87. That would take the USMNT to Kansas City in the round of 32, Seattle in the round of 16, back to Arrowhead Stadium in the quarterfinal and finally to Atlanta in the semifinal.