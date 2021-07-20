Valentino embracing role as Atlanta United’s interim manager

Valentino is in a no-lose situation.

The team has won just two of its 13 games. It is winless in its past eight. It is scoreless in four of its past five.

The team will be without several starters because of call-ups or injuries.

It really can’t get any worse.

It just needs, according to centerback Anton Walkes, to show that it believes it itself.

“I want to get everyone on the same page,” Valentino said. “Everyone know their roles and responsibilities. That’s the best thing. There are games and hopefully get some positive results.”

Fullback Brooks Lennon said Monday’s training session, the first led by Valentino, who was an assistant under Frank de Boer and then Stephen Glass, and then Heinze, went very well.

“Rob is a guy that has been around this group for a while now,” Lennon said. “He has good personal relationships with every player. We are excited to work with him. He knows tactics we had, implement those and tweak things he needed to tweak. We will try to go out Wednesday and get results.”

Valentino counts among his coaching influences Adrian Heath, who coached him at Orlando when it was in the USL, because of his tactical acumen and ability to connect with players as people, Anthony Pulis, an assistant at Miami, and a youth coach, Harry Dumas, who influenced him.

Former Academy Director Tony Annan, who worked with Valentino and credits him with developing several of the Homegrown players, said that “Rob is a top, intelligent, amazing and caring human. He is passionate and very good both on the field with a team, individuals and small groups of players, and works tirelessly at his craft off the field, too. He reads the game brilliantly and can break down the opponents with great skill.

“Love the guy.”

That’s quite an endorsement.

In addition to the respect of his peers, Valentino should be helped by the return of striker Josef Martinez, who was strangely exiled by Heinze for last week’s 1-0 loss to New England.

“Josef Martinez is a name in the league that’s scary to our opponents,” Lennon said. “Great to have him aback on the team. Excited to be training with him now today he did really well. Hopefully, we can use him going forward and he can get back to his goal-scoring ways.”

In addition to have Martinez available, Valentino said he is going to have to make some touch decisions regarding the lineup. There are several players, Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto, returning from injuries who may be available for selection.

After Cincinnati, the team will host Columbus on Saturday.

It will be another chance to earn points and the first chance to gauge the reaction of the team’s supporters to the Heinze firing, the Valentino promotion and everything that is happening with the club.

Valentino wants to give the supporters something positive.

“I want to thank them,” he said. “Fans are the life-blood of the club. I hope that we can give them something to cheer about again and get behind. We are excited to play Wednesday and again Saturday. We just want them to be happy. I understand the sacrifices they make. They pay for tickets, buy a jersey, it’s incredible. I don’t mean that to sound corny, but I truly do believe it.”

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE