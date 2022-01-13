Trager hopes to join Atlanta United later this year

He would go on to score 27 goals with 13 assists for the Falcons. He was named Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals with six assists as a senior.

Most of that production came in his final three seasons.

After his freshman year in which he gained some confidence from time spent with the varsity, Trager said he began working out, adding muscle and gaining speed. With some seniors leaving, Trager said the sophomores decided to make the team theirs.

He came in as a winger. After the seniors graduated, he moved to attacking midfielder. He said he can also play striker or central midfielder. He’s also played outside back.

The profile of Trager, as well as first round pick Erik Centeno, may sound similar to the team’s past picks: attacking players who are versatile enough to be used anywhere. Julian Gressel, Jon Gallgher, Gordon Wild and Aiden McFadden are past selections made by the team who would go on to play a variety of positions for the senior team or Atlanta United 2.

“You know, obviously the draft was amazing, but that’s just like a just a moment in time and obviously there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done to be able to contribute to the team and be able to accomplish goals with the team,” he said. “So I expect there to be definitely a jump from the college level. But I’m excited to kind of elevate my game and play around better players that have like similar mindset.”

Trager said he enjoys watching attacking players who also have pace like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

“I love collecting the ball and turning and driving forward,” Trager said. “I think I’ve got pretty good pace on dribbling and also I think just speaks for itself but I just love scoring goals.”

