Erick Torres excited for another opportunity with Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (left) celebrates his goal against Columbus Crew with Josef Martinez for a 3-1 victory during the second half in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, August 19, 2018, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta United has scored nine goals in seven games. It’s expected goals per game is 1.16, among the bottom 25 percent of MLS teams.

The team needs someone to step up and put the ball in the net, especially in the absences of Martinez and midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season because of a torn ACL in his right knee. That injury happened during the past three weeks. Hyndman has one goal in seven starts. Martinez has two goals. Other strikers who could play in place of Martinez are Jackson Conway, a Homegrown who has yet to play this season, and Erik Lopez, who has been used mostly as a winger.

“These other players have a great opportunity, and I have no doubt that they will do very well,” manager Gabriel Heinze said Friday.

Torres said his responsibilities, should he start, will be similar to that of Martinez when he plays. Heinze has used Martinez not only as a striker, but also as someone who comes back into the midfield to provide a passing outlet. Sometimes, other teammates try to run into the spaces that are created when defenders follow Martinez as he works back to the ball.

That Torres has yet to score more than one goal for Atlanta United doesn’t mean he can’t. In his career, the 28-year-old usually has shown that he can score in bunches. In 109 appearances, he has scored at least two goals four times and three goals once. He has scored 37 goals in MLS.

“I’m very excited, but I know I have to be patient,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE