Three Atlanta United players out for season

Atlanta United placed goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and midfielder Ozzie Alonso on the season-ending injury list Wednesday.
Guzan and Castanheira sustained ruptured Achilles tendons April 16 and April 6, respectively. Alonso suffered a torn ACL in a game April 2.
The team can replace those players on its roster, but they are not eligible to play again for the team this season.
Guzan, 37, was the team captain and starting goalkeeper. He had 140 starts since 2017. Bobby Shuttleworth has replaced him in the lineup.
Castanheira was a backup goalkeeper.
Alonso, 36, signed as a free agent before the season. He made four appearances this season.
