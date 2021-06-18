Three Atlanta United players named to U.S. Gold Cup prelim roster

Three Atlanta United players were named to the United States’ 59-man preliminary roster for this summer’s Gold Cup tournament.
The players are goalkeeper Brad Guzan, fullback George Bello and centerback Miles Robinson.
The 25-team tournament starts July 10 in south Florida. The final will be played August 1 in Las Vegas. The U.S. will play an opponent to be determined on July 11, Martinique on July 15, and Canada on July 18.
The final 23-man rosters will be decided before the tournament starts.
Guzan, 36, has 64 appearances for the U.S. team. Among the other goalkeepers called up are Lilburn native Sean Johnson, who plays for NYCFC, D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and New England’s Matt Turner.
Robinson, 24, has three appearances. Among the other centerbacks called up are Lawrenceville native Walker Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur.
Bello, 19, has one appearance. There are many fullbacks in the pool of competition.