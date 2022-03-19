Three Atlanta United players called up by national teams

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Centerback Miles Robinson was called up by the U.S. for games at Mexico in Mexico City on March 24, against Panama in Orlando, Fla., on March 27 and against Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif., on March 30. Robinson has 17 appearances for the U.S., which ranks in second in the CONCACAF region. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Striker Josef Martinez and fullback Ronald Hernandez were called up by Venezuela for games at Argentina on March 25 and vs. Colombia on March 29. Martinez has 60 appearances and Hernandez has 29.