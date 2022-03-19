Hamburger icon
Three Atlanta United players called up by national teams

U.S. defender Miles Robinson, of Atlanta United, and midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23) reacts after their team defeated Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

Credit: David Becker

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Three Atlanta United players received call-ups from their national teams for coming World Cup qualifying games.

Centerback Miles Robinson was called up by the U.S. for games at Mexico in Mexico City on March 24, against Panama in Orlando, Fla., on March 27 and against Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif., on March 30. Robinson has 17 appearances for the U.S., which ranks in second in the CONCACAF region. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Striker Josef Martinez and fullback Ronald Hernandez were called up by Venezuela for games at Argentina on March 25 and vs. Colombia on March 29. Martinez has 60 appearances and Hernandez has 29.

Additionally, fullback Caleb Wiley was called up by the U.S. Under-20 team for games against Argentina on March 26 and River Plate on March 29.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

