Atlanta United

There’s a chance Atlanta will host important U.S. match in 2026 World Cup

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is shown Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Officials were touring the stadium Friday as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Candidate Host City Tour. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is shown Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Officials were touring the stadium Friday as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Candidate Host City Tour. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By
3 minutes ago

There’s a path for the U.S. to play a win-or-go home match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, according to the schedule released by FIFA on Wednesday.

The matches in Atlanta are scheduled to be played June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27 in the group stage. Its knockout-round match is scheduled to be played July 1, its Round of 16 match July 7, and its semifinal July 11.

The draw for the tournament is scheduled for December 2025, which is when it will become easier to know which national teams will play in Atlanta in the group stage and to guess who might be play here in the knockout rounds.

Atlanta’s first match in the knockout round will feature the winner of Group L against the third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K.

The city’s match in the Round of 16 will feature the winner of match 86, which will pit the winner of Group J against the second-place team from Group H, against the second-place team from Group D, which includes the U.S., against the second-place team from Group H.

The city’s semifinal match will feature the winner of Match 99 against the winner of Match 100.

The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time and will be hosted by three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – for the first time. Sixteen cities will host matches.

FIFA released the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

