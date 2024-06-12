There’s a chance Atlanta will host important U.S. match in 2026 World Cup

Atlanta’s first match in the knockout round will feature the winner of Group L against the third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K.

The city’s match in the Round of 16 will feature the winner of match 86, which will pit the winner of Group J against the second-place team from Group H, against the second-place team from Group D, which includes the U.S., against the second-place team from Group H.

The city’s semifinal match will feature the winner of Match 99 against the winner of Match 100.

The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time and will be hosted by three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – for the first time. Sixteen cities will host matches.

Credit: FIFA Credit: FIFA

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.