The story behind Atlanta United’s new third kit

The ideas were then merged and expanded to reflect soccer’s ability to bring people together.

The final result, after a couple of iterations, is “The Unity Kit.” The top is deep red with the red/orange clay color used on the stripes, lettering and crest. There are five wavy stripes in which there are 11 words written in 13 languages. The team is aware that the Hebrew letters are backward.

It is an important coincidence that the kit’s positive messages come as the world continues to wrestle with social injustice.

“It’s an honor to wear it and represent a city like this,” said Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson, who is active in Black Players for Change. “It’s a step in the right direction for social justice. I’m honored to play for Atlanta United. After George Floyd was murdered, it brings an extra light to issues like this. Things like this, to keep the conversation going with fans in the crowd, is something positive.”

The third kit will be worn in just five games this season, starting with Sunday’s match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be special for another reason: every player in the league will wear number 1, on the back of the jersey that represents Juneteenth. The number, green with a yellow outline and the words “Juneteenth 1865″ and “Celebrate Freedom” included in each numeral, was designed by Israel Solomon in collaboration with the league and the Black Players for Change. The jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds going to “organizations supporting and uplifting Black communities in the markets of MLS teams,” according to the league.

The kit will be part of an exhibition focused on the unifying power of soccer at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Centennial Park. The team plans on taking the kit and its message around the city, as well. All proceeds from sales of the kit will be dispersed by the Atlanta United Foundation toward building 100 mini-pitches around Georgia, support of the club’s Special Olympics Unified team, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity to speak about the unity message,” Eales said. “The only reason we got it is because our No. 17s are so unbelievable.”